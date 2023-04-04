PinoyExchange, once go-to site for online sports chatter, is signing off

THE earliest online destination for Pinoy sports fans to talk about their favorite topics is signing off.

PinoyExchange.com (PEx) has announced the closure of the popular online forum after over two decades of existence.

Since its founding in July 1999 by veteran sportscaster Jude Turcuato and his cousins Michael Nolledo and Nix Nolledo, PEx has become to go-to site to share thoughts and spark debates initially about sports topics.

“I was a commentator in the UAAP when me and cousin founded it and the lively discussions back then prompted us to start an online forum,” Turcuato told SPIN.ph on Tuesday.

“It was pioneering work back then. Konti lang meron access online,” he added.

PEx grew to become a top online forum on local and international news, showbiz, gadgets, travel, and other hot topics, with over 1.5 million monthly users worldwide at its peak.

PEx even drew attention from Friendster, the defunct social media site that was then trying to keep up with the rise of Facebook.

“They (Friendster) asked us to merge because they saw the high engagement pero hindi natuloy and we outlasted them,” Turcuato said with a laugh.

Turcuato reflected about the online forum’s status relating to today’s top social media sites.

“Social media just overtook it,” he said. “I'm sad and sentimental of course.”