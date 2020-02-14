This week in Pinoy Kobe tributes: Mamba doppleganger, Kobe sticker, Bryant-inspired esports

A week after Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi were laid to rest in a private ceremony, tributes continue to pour in from fans, including Filipinos.

The following forms of commemoration show how big of an impact the late NBA legend had on a basketball-crazy country like the Philippines.

Mamba look-alike

For some, emulating Kobe meant doing his iconic windmill slam a la LeBron James, or simply shouting his name when shooting paper balls into a trash can.

Leovic Panganiban of Isabela doesn't have to do any of that to channel the Black Mamba, though. He recently went viral for being a dead ringer for Bryant:

The tricycle driver from Santo Tomas, Isabela shared that it was the five-time NBA champion who motivated him to pick up a basketball when he was still young.

Leovic told GMA News, "Pinatigil ako maglaro ng tatay ko (after injury) pero nagba-basketball pa rin ako 'pag tinatawag ng tropa."

Kobe art

Meanwhile, artist EZ Zabala paid homage to Kobe through his own creative way, by making a vinyl sticker rendering of one of the latter's more iconic images.

The colored print shows a strange (and according to him, "disgusting) habit that the fierce competitior had as a basketball player — chewing his sweaty jersey:

Zabala has made the waterproof sticker available through his Instagram account @betooez_, and there's high demand judging by the inquiries on the comment section.

Dota 2 tribute

While Team Adroit was fighting for a spot in the ESL One Los Angeles Dota 2 Major, they were thinking about an athlete from another sport that the players look up to.

The Cebu-based team, who made up the country's gold medal-winning squad last SEA Games, was actually dedicating every game of the Southeast Asia qualifiers to Kobe.

Aside from using the hashtag "This Is For Kobe 24" in every Facebook post, Adroit also replaced their profile and cover photos with custom images of the Nos. 8 and 24:

Mamba mentality was in full display when the Cebuanos had to forfeit their matchup against Fnatic due to internet issues, but still pulled through in the end.