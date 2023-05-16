Grateful fans shower Magic Brownlee, Gilas players with praise

AFTER four long years, Gilas Pilipinas is golden once again.
The Philippines' 'Redeem Team' reclaimed the men's 5x5 basketball gold medal by beating host Cambodia, 80-69, in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games final in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.
Gilas bagged its 19th gold medal out of 22 stagings of the men's 5x5 basketball tournament in the SEA Games — and its first since 2019.
As the country ascends to the summit of Southeast Asian basketball, see how Pinoy fans reacted to Gilas' golden moment here:
Gilas is GOLD!
Magic Brownlee
Newsome's awesome shift
Karma bites
