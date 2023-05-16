News And Trends

Grateful fans shower Magic Brownlee, Gilas players with praise

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
Justin Brownlee Gilas vs Cambodia SEA Games
Gilas Pilipinas is the king of Southeast Asian basketball once again.
PHOTO: reuben terrado

AFTER four long years, Gilas Pilipinas is golden once again.

The Philippines' 'Redeem Team' reclaimed the men's 5x5 basketball gold medal by beating host Cambodia, 80-69, in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games final in Phnom Penh on Tuesday.

READ: Gilas restores PH pride with vengeful win over Cambodia

Gilas bagged its 19th gold medal out of 22 stagings of the men's 5x5 basketball tournament in the SEA Games — and its first since 2019.

As the country ascends to the summit of Southeast Asian basketball, see how Pinoy fans reacted to Gilas' golden moment here:

Gilas is GOLD!

Magic Brownlee

Newsome's awesome shift

Karma bites


