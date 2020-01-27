Pinoy fans gather outside Big Dome for touching Kobe Bryant tribute

THE historic Smart Araneta Coliseum was the sight of Kobe Bryant's many exhibition games during his many visits to the country.

So it was only fitting that the Big Dome, lighted in the purple and gold colors of Kobe's beloved Los Angeles Lakers, became the venue of a touching tribute on the day Bryant and his daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash.

Kobe's Filipino fans converged infront of the Green Gate at the Big Dome where, after saying a prayer for the chopper crash victims, lighted candles at exactly 8:24 p.m. - Kobe's jersey numbers during his 20-season career in LA.

Bringing along Kobe memorabilia from jerseys to shoes to watches, the fans also wrote their final goodbyes to their idol in a message wall set up by the Araneta Coliseum staff.

Look:

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

