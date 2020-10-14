Risk-takers Ping Exciminiano, wife open beauty shop amid pandemic

PING Exciminiano has never backed down from a challenge.

Despite standing at just six feet, the Olongapo-born guard has carved a reputation as one of the most relentless and pesky defenders to ever lace sneakers in the PBA.

It's this same fearless attitude that Exciminiano and wife Elga showed as they open their very own EJ Beauty Lounge in Pasig in the middle of this global COVID-19 pandemic.

Although most entrepreneurs think twice before unveiling their new ventures during these trying times, the Exciminianos are firm in their brave decision.

"Marami ang nagtatanong na bakit sa gitna ng pandemic pa ako nagtayo ng negosyo," said Elga ahead of the beauty lounge's opening on October 18. "Para sa akin, kailan pa? Hindi habang buhay ganito ang mundo."

PHOTO: Edward Solo

Actually, this business has been a long time coming for the Exciminianos.

"Pinagisipan namin ang negosyong ito, lalo na't lumalaki ang aming pamilya," said Elga, who has been a reseller of beauty products since 2013, when Ping was just getting his PBA career started with Alaska.

Confident as she is, Elga's faith is rooted in her belief in the Filipino's indomitable spirit.

"Alam natin makaka-survive tayo and alam natin na tayong mga Pilipino, palaban sa buhay. Nadadapa man tayo, marunong tayong lumaban at di magpatalo sa pagsubok," she said.

And it's no different to Ping's current predicament in his career.

Exciminiano was supposed to be re-signed by Rain or Shine for the coming season but suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during a ligang labas game last January.

Although his new contract with the Elasto Painters no longer came, the 31-year-old defender is picking himself up in the hope of making it back to the league.

This business should be step one. After all, they are doing this for their family.

And to the Exciminianos, all risks are worth taking if it's for their own children.

"Risk taker lang talaga kaming mag-asawa. Normal na panghinaan ng loob, pero tuwing nakikita ko ang mga anak ko, lalo kong gustong lumaban," said Elga.

"I want to be a good mother to my kids and a good wife to my husband na hindi ako aasa lang sa kita ng asawa ko dahil marunong din akong dumiskarte sa buhay, na kahit anong negosyo, basta wala kang tinatapakang tao at malinis ang intensyon mo, hindi mo kailangan mangamba dahil ang kapalit nun lahat, reward galing kay Lord."