Z vs Z match highlights opening of Pickleball venues in Ayala malls

AYALA Malls redefines lifestyle by bringing the fast-growing sport of Pickleball to its chain of malls as part of its continuing effort to promote health and wellness.

To kick off the campaign, Ayala Malls is hosting a Pickleball match between its chairman Jaime Zobel De Ayala and Lizzie Zobel De Ayala at 10 a.m. on Friday at Greenbelt Fashion Walk.

The event marks the start of a new era as Ayala Malls becomes the home not only of the sport but also of the community it stands for.

The racket sport has gained mainstream appeal for its simple rules, engaging gameplay and variation of techniques. It mingles the thrill and accuracy required in tennis with the players' dexterity and quickness in badminton.

It is played with a paddle and a ball over a net and close to a size of a badminton court. Its rules are similar to tennis with a few modifications.

The Philippine Pickleball Federation, the governing body of the sport in the country, is a full member of the International Federation of Pickeleball.

Beyond sports, Picklemall is also about style and a passion for health and wellness.

By promoting Pickleball, Ayala Malls aims to encourage mall goers to live, play and connect by providing highly accessible venues with environments that supports their aspirations for a better, healthier life.

