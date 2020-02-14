Pia Wurtzbach tapped as PH correspondent at NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was lucky enough to be given the task to cover the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Illinois.

“I’ll be representing the Republika during the NBA All-Star Weekend, and I’m just so excited,” she confirmed in a recent video posted by NBA Philippines on Facebook. “I promise to work hard, just like ‘The King’ LeBron James, in posting highlights and results. I will be your eyes on and off the court.”

Pia reportedly arrived in the Windy City on Wednesday, February 12, and has been sharing her Chicago experience via Instagram Stories. The NBA All-Star festivities are slated to run from February 14 to 16.

Filipinos can watch the NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis (Antetokounmpo) on Monday, February 17. Meanwhile, you can check out Pia's Instagram account and NBA Philippines' Facebook page for more updates:

The Fil-German beauty queen is no stranger to major sporting events. In 2016, she was also tapped by Inside Edition to be its correspondent for Super Bowl 50, even learning the "dab" dance from football pros.