Pia Wurtzbach throws alley-oop to Kai Sotto, admires NBA's 'heart' in All-Star coverage

By the looks of things, Pia Wurtzbach made the most out of her short stint as the Philippines' correspondent for the NBA All-Star 2020 in Chicago.

The Miss Universe 2015 flew to the Windy City last week to take part in the Association's midseason festivities. After touring the host city and rubbing elbows with several NBA personalities, Pia took to Instagram to express her newfound understanding of and appreciation for the sport and its fans' involvement.

"What I learned during this whole weekend is that it's really more than just a game. Real talk, guys," she wrote. There's a sense of family even if you don't support the same teams. It's a sport that unites everyone."

Continue reading below ↓

Pia was particularly impressed with the players and organization's "heart" for the children. She went on to described the All-Star Game as the "most exciting" basketball match she's ever watched: "I was at the edge of my seat. Na-stress ako!"

Still, seeing the annual exhibition game live was just the tip of the iceberg of Pia's All-Star experience, which she documented via the official Facebook page of NBA Philippines and her personal IG account.

Prior State Farm All-Star Saturday Night's MTN DEW 3-Point Contest (won by Buddy Hield) and AT&T Slam Dunk (Derrick Jones, Jr.), the beauty queen got the chance to shoot some hoops and throw it down.

Continue reading below ↓

Pia also met up with Filipino phenom Kai Sotto in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp, where she brushed up on her basics with the help of the 7'2 high school player.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The 17-year-old even completed an alley-oop dunk from the former Miss Universe:

Continue reading below ↓

Possibly the biggest highlight of her Chicago trip, Pia set foot on the storied United Center. There in the rafters hangs all of Michael Jordan and his 1990s Bulls teams' six championship banners.

Continue reading below ↓

Not everyone could hold and take a photo with winning team captain LeBron James' sweat-soaked game-worn All-Star jersey — the perfect way to cap her memorable assignment as NBA PH insider.