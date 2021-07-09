Netizens are comparing Suns offensive play to 2014 Spurs

AT THE close of the first half, the Phoenix Suns charged downcourt, then, faced with the sturdy defense of the Milwaukee Bucks, unleashed a bewildering flurry of touch passes that took the ball in, out, and around the arc — finally ending with a Deandre Ayton layup that drew a whistle.

Ten passes and an and-1.

Phoenix would end up once again fend off the Bucks (including an explosive 42 points from Antetokounmpo) for a comfortable 118-108 win.

But it was the ball movement on that second quarter play that made many on Twitter recall another championship team from a prior decade.

Spurs-like Suns

Check out this play, too

Fair comparison?

This fan says no.

