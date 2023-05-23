Phoenix conducts clinics, donates equipment in Surigao outreach program

PHOENIX Super LPG recently visited Surigao City to conduct outreach activities with Surigao governor Lyndon Barbers.

The Fuel Masters donated sports equipment to different schools including the Surigao Del Norte National High School on behalf of the governor with Tyler Tio also providing an inspirational talk to the students.

Phoenix head coach Jamike Jarin conducted a clinic to coaches based in Surigao Del Norte.

“We visited the alma mater of the late Sen. Robert Barbers. The governor donated sports equipment like basketballs, volleyballs, and rackets to the school,” said Jarin.

The Fuel Masters also played an exhibition game with the top players in Surigao, and were the guests of honor in a championship match of a provincial league that is part of Surigao Del Norte's celebration of its 122nd foundation anniversary.

The team also visited a couple of Phoenix outlets in the province.

“I would like to thank Governor Barbers and the people of Surigao Del Norte for welcoming the Phoenix team. We enjoyed our stay and playing against the local players,” said Jarin.

“We were able to inspire and motivate the youth of Surigao to pursue their dreams of making it someday to the PBA,” said Jarin.