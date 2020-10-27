Grateful Matthew Wright: 'The PBA is better with Abueva'

PHOENIX captain and top gunner Matthew Wright showed good chemistry last night with Calvin Abueva, who finally suited up for the team after a 16-month ban.

The Fuel Masters escaped NLEX, 114-110, in a Monday night matchup at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Announcing his comeback, Abueva bannered the team with a double-double of 21 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. Wright, meanwhile, contributed 28 points.

The team captain is beyond proud and happy about the sequence of events that led to Calvin’s comeback game.

“I’ve been very adamant about his reinstatement for a long time. As a teammate and friend, I’m just happy to have him back [on the court],” he told SPIN Life on Tuesday morning.

The Fil-Am forward also took notice of how the whole league looked even more lively with the gritty Abueva. Yesterday night's game logged in record-high numbers on social media as viewers tuned in to watch.

“We are much better with him, and the PBA is better and more entertaining with him back,” he continued.

From the very start, Wright have been very vocal on Twitter with the #LetCalvinPlay hashtag.

And now, as that battle cry is officially retired, he’ll be there to back up his much-missed teammate.

“I told him, let the game come to you, we’ll put you in situations to succeed,” he said.

