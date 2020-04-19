THE Philsports Arena, once the home of the PBA, is also being prepared to become a temporary medical facility to accommodate growing COVID-19 patients in the country.

The conversion of the sports complex was completed in a matter of days and is set to be utilized within the week as COVID-19 facility.

Formerly known as ULTRA, the sports venue in Pasig hosted the PBA when it was first opened in 1985 and the league played there until the 1992 season.

It was renovated just last year for the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games where indoor volleyball games were held.

It likewise housed the office of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and other National Sports Associations (NSAs) including the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

The multi-purpose complex is the third sports venue managed by the government to be converted into a medical facility during this health crisis.

The same makeover was earlier done at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and the Rizal Memorial Coliseum which are located inside the Rizal Memorial Complex in Manila.