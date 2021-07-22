News And Trends

What Team Philippines will wear in Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

by Dodo Catacutan
5 hours ago
ILLUSTRATION: Echo Antonio

IN keeping with the subdued mood in the Tokyo Olympics, Team Philippines won't be wearing anything fancy for Friday's opening ceremony at the New National Stadium.

Delegation officials said the six officials and the few athletes that will take part in the traditional marchpast of the 205 participating countries will wear barong tagalogs by Kultura that will be adorned by a shawl done by Rajo Laurel.

Philippine outfit for opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics.

It will be a cocoon silk barong with a Pitchera design for the men matched with light wool black pants and a cocoon silk short blazer, black inner blouse and Neoprene black pants for the women in the delegation.

"The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) gave me three designs and I picked those," said football association president Nonong Araneta, who as chef de mission will lead out Team Philippines in the matchpast.

The attire is topped off by a Laurel shawl chosen by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino.

Marching with Araneta are Philippine Swimming Inc. head Lani Velasco, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines head Cynthia Carrion-Norton and Carlos Padilla (taekwondo) Nolito Velasco (boxing) and Daniel Bautista (skateboarding).

They will be joined by flagbearers Eumir Marcial and Kiyomi Watanabe as well as other athletes who can take part without any conflict to their training and compeition schedule.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
