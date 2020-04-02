PH poised to start mass testing for COVID-19 by April 14, says gov't

THE Philippine government is fast-tracking the accreditation process for laboratories, expecting mass testing of persons under investigation and monitoring (PUIs and PUMs) for COVID-19 to begin by April 14, 2020.

“On massive testing for PUIs and PUMs, we are also determined to fast-track the accreditation of substantial laboratories so we can start massive testing of the PUIs and PUMs,” Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. told media in a press conference early Thursday night.

“We expect that by April 14 we shall be able to start massive testing.”

As of posting time, there are 2,633 recorded COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, with 107 deaths and 51 recoveries so far. Most of the coronavirus cases in the country have been recorded in the National Capital Region, with Quezon City dealing with the most number of patients.

Galvez also said that exactly when the enhanced quarantine period will be lifted depends on the recommendation of the government’s COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force (I-ATF) The official added that a technical working group is already looking at options regarding the lifting of the quarantine period.

“We will wait for the technical working committee’s recommendation. My duty is only to implement,” he said. “I will only recommend some options, but the I-ATF will decide and recommend it to the President.”

