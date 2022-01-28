PH booters' historic match vs Taiwan to be aired live on free TV

RESPONDING to the clamor of local football fans, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announced the PH women’s team’s quarterfinal clash against Chinese Taipei in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be shown on television live on Sunday.

ONE Sports on free TV and ONE Sports+ on Cignal TV will broadcast the historic match that will see the Philippines attempt to secure a historic place in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The match will be shown live starting at 10 p.m.

Previous matches have been shown on livestream via Eleven Sports, but the performance of the national squad prompted the PFF to find a way to make the match available to a wider audience.

“The PFF is proud of what the team has achieved so far in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022,” said PFF president Mariano Araneta in a statement. “The hard work and sacrifice of the players and the members of the staff have reflected in the results and performances of the team in the tournament.

PFF responds to clamor

“The PFF hopes that, by airing what is probably the most important match in Philippine football history on free television, the team will be able to inspire more Filipinos and draw more support for the sport in the country,” Araneta added.

The Filipina booters have been making history in the competition, moving on the brink of becoming the first-ever Philippine football team, regardless of gender, to reach the World Cup main draw.

The Philippines beat Thailand, 1-0, for the first time after 13 tries before notching a 6-0 victory against Indonesia to guarantee the best finish of a Philippine team in the group stage.

The PWNT, which is supported by team manager Jefferson Cheng, Philippine Sports Commission, and MVP Sports Foundation, also put up an impressive first-half stand against Australia before fading late in a 4-0 loss.

“We have a team that has proven that they deserve to be among the best teams in Asia,” said PFF general secretary Edwin Gastanes.

