PH Wheelchair Basketball stuns home bet Bahrain in Asian Youth Para Games debut 

THE PHILIPPINE Wheelchair Men’s Basketball Team successfully debuted in the Under-23 Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) 2021 in Bahrain.

The national team posted an even win-loss record in the first day of the AYPG in Manama, Bahrain. They won by six over the home bets, 37-31, but lost to Iran, 26-89.

The Filipinos were among the first five countries that played in the opener, alongside Iran, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

Who is the Philippine Wheelchair Men's Basketball Team?

Made up of Mark Aguilar, Mark Marquez, Kyle Carandang, Eljay Lamata, Edgardo Ochaves, Jolleniel Nebris, Andrei Kuizon, Jodriel Piol, John Carl Dedala,and Anthony de Mesa, the wheelchair basketball team is among the six sport teams sent by the country to compete against 30 other nations.

The AYPG is a quadrennial meet penciled from December 2 to 6.

The national junior differently-abled athletes are looking to improve their bronze medal finish from Dubai Games in 2017.

The Philippines also sent representatives in athletics, boccia, swimming, table tennis, and badminton.

