Alyssa, Aby lead celebration over Jaja Santiago's historic championship

AS Jaja Santiago made history being the first-ever Filipina volleyball player to win an overseas league title, the Philippine volleyball community cheered her on.

The 6-foot-5 Santiago, who plays as an import for club team Ageo Medics in the Japan V Cup, clinched her first gold medal with the Saitama-based squad on Sunday night as they overpowered the NEC Red Rockets, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

She delivered 11 points from nine kills and two blocks to help steer her team to the title.

Fans, fellow players, and personalities took to social media, praising Santiago for her feat.

Phenom Alyssa Valdez of Creamline Cool Smashers was among the first ones to congratulate Santiago. She reposted a tweet and tagged her in the caption.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

F2 captain and national team member Aby Marano also tagged her with a short but sweet dedication: “Deserve mo 'to.”

The official Twitter page of the international organization Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) posted a photo gallery that commemorated her three-season run with the Japanese team.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Sta. Lucia standout and former Lady Eagle Marge Tejada mixed her congratulations with criticism of the country's current depressing state.

“Envious of Jaja cause she’s out there living her best life (winning), and playing the sport she loves, while the rest of us are here in such a situation…”

Continue reading below ↓

Volleyball fan page @VolleyPilipinas also weighed in, and called her the “best Filipina volleyball player today.”

National University fan page @nationalufan, where Santiago spent her UAAP years, also recognized her achievement.

Continue reading below ↓

Television personality and former player Gretchen Ho aired her support for the Filipina import.

Professional volleyball stars Jem Ferrer and Charo Soriano also celebrated with Santiago. “HERSTORY!!!!!" Soriano wrote. "We are all so proud of you."

Continue reading below ↓