Philippine surfing association releases statement of unity in wake of cancellations

ACKNOWLEDGING THE disappointment faced by surfers who trooped to Siargao, only to have two events pulled out from under them, the United Philippine Surfing Association released a statement on the cancellations of the Siargao circuit.

“We know that this will come as a huge disappointment to all involved, and we would like to do a shoutout to all those who have worked tirelessly for these legs of the event,” said the statement, signed by the national sports association’s secretary general Gino Canlas and its president, Dr. Raul Canlas.

“As the National Governing Body of Surfing and the official sanctioning body here in the country, we did our best to give everyone a platform in Siargao to promote their talents and skills at a National Level.”

READ: Philippine surfing association releases statement

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

The UPSA recognized the “gravity of the situation” not just for the surfers, but for all the local shops, venues, and partners in Siargao who were hoping that the competitions would be a boost for their business.

Legs 2 and 3 of The Nationals — the Governor’s Cup: Tuwason Challenge and the Governor’s Cup: Tangbo Challenge — were recently canceled over a permit issue within the municipality.

In the wake of the event, the association had turned its profile picture on Facebook black.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Despite the bad news, the UPSA statement also looked at the bright side. “The unhappy turn of events has brought the National Surfing Community to the best place it could ever be — united Filipino surfers.”

To make up for the canceled events, the UPSA has announced three competitions for the Philippine Surfing Nationals. Leg 2 will take place on October 26 to 31 in Bay’s Inn in Baler, Aurora. Leg 3 will happen a month later, November 26 to December 3, in the Surf in the City event at Borongan, Easter Samar. Then finally, Leg 4 will be at the Cabugao National Surfing Championship from December 7 to December 12.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.