PH para athletes end best run yet in Asian Youth Para Games

THE BRIGHT future ahead of our para athletes became more evident the past few days as Team Philippines capped off an eventful finish in the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) held in Manama, Bahrain from December 2 to 6.

A total of one gold medal, six silvers, and two bronzes was brought home by the 20-people Philippine contingent.

It was the country’s best performance in the Under-23 quadrennial meet, which is now on its fourth iteration.

List of para athlete winners of the Asian Youth Para Games

Para Swimmer Arjay Alegarbes clinched the PH’s gold medal after conquering the S14 category of the 100-meter butterfly event.

He also added two more silvers in the 100-meter backstroke and breaststroke events under the S14.

Meanwhile, runners Ronn Russel Mitra and Daniel Enderes Jr. added two silver medals, apiece in the T20 400-meter, and 1500-meter dash of the athletics.

Table tennis standout Linard Sultan also won two silvers from the men’s singles Class 8 and men’s mixed team, while his partner Mary Eloise Sable snatched a bronze in her women’s mixed event.

Lady swimmer Angel Mae Otom also nabbed a bronze finish in the S1-S10 multi-class 100-meter butterfly.

The young athletes bested their previous performances the past years, including their best in 2013, where they took home a gold, a silver, and a five bronzes.

In 2017, they only won a single bronze.

