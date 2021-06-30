POA launches website featuring all Filipino Olympians

THE Philippine Olympians Association (POA) recently launched a website that features all the Filipino athletes that competed in the Olympics.

Called as ‘The Living Archive of Olympians PH,’ the website contains profiles of all the athletes that saw action in the Summer Olympics, Winter Olympics, and Youth Olympics.

The Philippines first competed in the Olympics in 1924 with David Nepomuceno as the lone athlete for the country.

Passion project

POA president Akiko Thomson-Guevara said the passion project was made due to the lack of information available about the 432 Filipino Olympians.

“We at the POA were looking for more information about our Olympians. We reached out to the PSC and the POC only to find out that they didn’t have the information. I think that was like a eureka moment for us. This is something that we need, this is something we can do, this is a service we can provide that will benefit many people,” said Thomson-Guevera during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

Continue reading below ↓

“The Living Archive of Olympians is a passion project of ours. It’s a legacy project of the POA. We really believe that life stories are powerful. But if these stories are not documented and shared can also be forgotten,” said Thomson-Guevara.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The profiles of the Filipino Olympians can be found at www.philippineolympians.org.

Continue reading below ↓

Thomson-Guevara also thanked the Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo for their support to the project.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“This has been done to establish greater awareness among our people that we have athletes who have gone through the Olympics. These living examples of athletes are in the pursuit of the fulfillment of the dreams to be the best of the best in the world in the ultimate test of their sporting ability we call the Olympics,” said POC president Abraham Tolentino.

“We are very proud to be part of this to help inspire the next generation of champions as they pursue their journey to success with nutritious energy and inspiration to grow with sports,” said Milo sports manager and Nestle Philippines AVP Lester Castillo.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.