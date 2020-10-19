Art runs in the family, as JC Intal's brother Rex creates Kobe, Jordan portraits

HIS brother JC — who's currently inside the bubble right now as Phoenix coasts on with (so far) an undefeated 2-0 record (Update: Now 2-1 after today's TNT game) — is a known art aficionado, even holding his first art exhibit right before the global pandemic.

But it seems talent also runs in the family.

Men's volleyball national team player Rex Intal is also living his passion for creating art, already creating many new pieces all throughout this lockdown.

His most recent work was a portrait of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, whose Lakers recently won the 2020 championship.

Rex, who is JC's younger brother, also painted this half Kobe and half Michael Jordan artwork. In his Instagram post, he captioned it: "Different Animal Same Beast."

In a previous post, he revealed, "This lockdown, I realized that it’s never really too late [to] start or recreate anything. I used to think that my life was on a pause, but one day, thanks to Kobe and his Mamba Mentality, I decided to pick up a brush and recreate better days!"

The volleyball standout added, "I just kept painting, faced the struggles, embraced my self-doubt, and never looked back. We never really are on a pause, and it’s up to us how we recreate our days moving forward!"

Other artworks include portraits of Dallas Mavericks' talented forward Luka Doncic.

Intal manages another Instagram account for his art portfolio, @rexintalart.

