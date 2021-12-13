Unable to train for 18 months, PH withdraws from hockey world championships

THE NATIONAL hockey team’s maiden stint at the upcoming Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV in Kyrgyzstan has officially been put on ice.

Citing an inability to train in a proper venue for the past 18 months, as well as the uncertainty of travel protocols, Hockey Philippines has decided to withdraw from the global competition, which is slated to be held in March of next year.

“Since the imposition by the Philippine government of lockdowns throughout the country last 16 March 2020, non-essential businesses, including ice-skating rinks, have been closed by the government,” said the federation in a statement. “To date, despite recently allowing the resumption of contact sports under limited conditions, the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has yet to allow the reopening of ice-skating rinks.”





It added: “Further, the uncertainty brought about by the present challenges of international travel, particularly the constant revisions of travel protocols worldwide, is another important factor we considered in coming up with this difficult decision.”

Based on guidelines released in the previous months, the IATF has allowed the opening of "internet cafes, billiard halls, amusement arcades, bowling alleys, skating rinks, archery halls, swimming pools, and similar venues", even in areas under Alert Level 4, albeit with heavy restrictions. At Alert Level 4, it is restricted to 10 percent indoor venue capacity; at Alert Level 3, 30 percent capacity; and at Alert Level 2, 50 percent capacity.

However, in a phone call with Spin.ph, Federation of Ice Hockey League Inc. secretary general Erik S. Dy said that they are seeking clarification on the status of ice skating rinks with both venue operators and the LGUs.

Dy also expressed his concern for the status of the players, who have not seen action on the ice for almost two years.

In the ice hockey event at the 2019 SEA Games, the Philippine Eagles secured a bronze after a 17-1 romp against Malaysia. Steven Fuglister and Kenneth Stern slammed home four goals apiece in a vengeful performance after the team’s loss versus Singapore, who came in second in the biennial competition.

In its statement, the federation also said:

"While this decision to forego the country's maiden participation in the World

Hockey Championships pains us, the Federation deems this decision the most sound given the current set of circumstances. Nonetheless, the Federation remains hopeful that we will see a Philippine contingent competing at the World Hockey Championships in the near future."

