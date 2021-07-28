‘Abante babae’: PH rejoices as Nesthy Petecio locks in medal win

KNOW her name.
Nesthy Petecio, one of Pinoy boxing’s most tenacious, resilient pugilists, once again put the Philippines on the Olympic map with a decisive win against opponent Arias Castaneda of Colombia.
The 5-0 victory assures her of at least a bronze… though, of course, the 29-year-old boxer is looking to take it all when she faces Irma Testa of Italy on July 31.
Within minutes of her win, her name began climbing the Twitter trending charts. Take a look at the awe-inspiring reactions below.
Pinay power
Eyes on the (top) prize for Nesthy Petecio!
KNOW HER NAME
Bahala na si Lorde!
At si Ruffa Mae!
Makes sense
Tokyo 2020 is one for the history books!
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.