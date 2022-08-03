PH netball team competes in Korea in preparation for Asian Championships

THE Philippines is competing in the 2022 International Netball Event in in Jeonju, Korea.

The national squad featuring Tin Abriam, Ewon Arayi, Shang Berte, Je-Anne Carmelo, Kat Garcia, Nica Guliman, Ken Lomogda, Bennetee Revillosa, CJ Seno, and Vangie Soriano with Sae-Ann Gallegos Aquino as coach, is seeing action in the event that opened on Monday will run until Saturday.

“We wanted to give exposure to the new players in preparation for the upcoming tournament at the Asian Netball Championships this September,” said netball coach Angelina Fedilla.

The team is competing against Singapore, Nepal, Maldives, and host Korea.

Netball is a ball game played by two teams of seven players in a rectangular court with goal rings without board. The object of the game is to score as many points as possible without advancing the ball through dribbling.

A player can hold on to the ball for three seconds before shooting or passing.

Netball is being played in 80 countries and has been played in the Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippine team hopes to promote the sport so that more girls and women would play the game.

