PH athletes receive kits ahead of departure for SEA Games

THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) went the extra mile to complete the distribution of national team kits to athletes seeing action in 44 sports and disciplines in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games opening on Friday.

POC president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino oversaw the distribution at the Sigtuna Hall of the Tagaytay City Atrium on Saturday and Sunday.

“The POC wants all national team kits to be in the possession of athletes and coaches as soon as possible,” Tolentino said. “We received the kits in batches last Friday and Saturday and we didn’t waste a minute to sort them and send to the preferred locations of national sports associations [NSAs].”

A total of 1,200 national team kits were distributed with the final delivery to the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP).

“Gymnastics supplies received! Thank you POC President @Cong Bambol Tolentino and to your tireless team,” GAP officials told Tolentino in a text message via the POC-NSAs chat group at 9:25 p.m. Sunday.

The kits included track suits, tech shirts, socks, backpacks, caps, shoes, towels and luggage.

Supplies for athletes and coaches in cricket, sailing, chess, obstacle sports, volleyball and windsurfing, who flew ahead to the Games, got theirs in Cambodia.