Petro Gazz insists celebrations were low key, out of respect for Madayag

THEY HAD ever reason to make noise and celebrate their victory on Wednesday. But the Petro Gazz Angels decided to keep it low key, out of respect for Choco Mucho.

Petro Gazz routed the Flying Titans, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, to close in on a bronze medal finish in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

Excellent team effort from the Angels lifted them up, with Myla Pablo firing off 26 points, Grethcel Soltones and Ces Molina unleashing 13 and 11, respectively, Ria Meneses contributing with 5 blocks.

In that same match, however, Choco Mucho captain Maddie Madayag stumbled on the fourth set after an awkward landing on her left leg.

Meneses was seen clapping after the tragedy.

Netizens took notice, with some finding the act rude. On Twitter, the team veterans came spoke out, addressing the negative comments.

Petro Gazz explains their side

“Nobody here wants anybody hurt. ‘Yan nga ang lagi naming prayer sa team – no injuries from any team until matapos tong bubble league,” Jessey de Leon tweeted after wishing Madayag a speedy recovery.

The Lady Beast added: “Hindi naman po namin ginusto ang mangyari sa kabila pero sana naman wag nyo naman sabihan ang isa sa mga team mates ko na sana sila nalang ang ma-injure.”

Mean Mendrez explained that they also tried their best to be wary of the feelings of their pals from the opposite side of the court.

“Legit hindi na kami mashado nag sisisigaw and celebrate sa bench kanina pag nakaka-point team namin kasi kita na talaga yung pagod nung kabila,” she said.

