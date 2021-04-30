Former Petron import Khat Bell joins Netflix's 'The Circle'

WITH A personality like hers, it's no shocker to see Khat Bell on TV. If you've got a Netflix account, tune in now: The Petron Blaze Spiker’s American import is now on the streaming platform’s reality show The Circle.

Now on its second season, The Circle is a light and strategic social competition where players “flirt, befriend, and catfish their way toward $100,000” cash prize.

And the 6-foot volleyball player is one of the latest additions to its intriguing guest list.

She approached the game in Episode 5 and is already making impressions as the “Khatfish” Hunter.

Her appearance is more than just about the cash prize. With her appearance on the show, she's out to confront the stereotypes faced by a black woman in the modern world.

“I wanna show the world that you know what, we’re young, we’re beautiful and we’re bright,” she said in The Circle’s intro video.

Bell suited up for Petron in the Philippine SuperLiga for three conferences. She helped steer the team to a couple of historic wins playing alongside Mika Reyes, Bernadeth Pons, Sisi Rondina, and Denden Lazaro among others.

The 28-year-old is currently playing in Gigantes de Carolina in Puerto Rico, the same foreign league where F2 Logistics’ Kalei Mau played.