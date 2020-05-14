Peek into Andrei Caracut's daybook in his new vlogging channel

STRAIGHT out of his comfort zone, former De La Salle University captain Andrei Caracut has found a new love in vlogging.

His daily experiences from basketball, travel, life, and love are what will power his own YouTube channel, which he called “EveryDrei with Andrei Caracut".

“Gusto ko i-share mga life experiences ko, ‘yung hardships, and lessons ko sa buhay, at makapagpa-inspire, ma-motivate, at matulungan ko ‘yung mga aspiring athletes and mga nahihirapan sa buhay through entertainment,” he told SPIN Life.

The 24-year-old Alab Pilipinas player shared that he wanted to highlight the off-court events he’s had, as well as his own personal musings — like when he wonders about what goes down in the lives of the NBA players he only watches on TV.

“Isheshare ko rin mga adventures, mga basketball tips na natutunan ko sa mga coaches ko, [at] buhay ng pagiging student-athlete,” he said. “Nasimulan ko na to, and kailangan maging committed ako.”

Expect a healthy dose of corny jokes, too. He said his friends love them.

Moreover, he also wanted to use the vlog as a way to hone his communication skills and presence in front of the camera.

