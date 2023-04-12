Malacañang vows to give World Cup IATF full support

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his support to the hosting of the Fiba Basketball World Cup after a meeting was held at the Malacañang Conference Room on Wednesday.

PSC holds Malacañang meeting about Fiba Basketball World Cup

Senior deputy executive secretary Hubert Guevara represented the Chief Executive in the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Fiba hosting led by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“This administration is committed to providing the Inter-Agency Task Force with all the necessary support and assistance it needs in order to fully achieve its objectives and to secure the safe, orderly, and successful conduct of the tournament,” said Guevara.

The Task Force was also attended chairman Richard Bachmann, commissioners Bong Coo, Fritz Gaston, Walter Torres, and Edward Hayco, and leaders and representatives of various government agencies.

“Today, we move one step closer to fulfilling our goal of bringing the best World Cup hosting in the history of Fiba Basketball,” said Bachmann.

“I also thank our national government for Administrative Order No. 5 issued by Malacanang last March 27th directing all government agencies and instrumentalities to extend their support for this hosting,” said Bachmann.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bachmann also assured that all requirements for the hosting will be met.

“All timelines, concerns and deliverables expected from each of us here will be met, as we, at the PSC, continue to work hand-in-hand with the SBP and other vital agencies. Our Team Pilipinas needs the team within us,” said Bachmann.