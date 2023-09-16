PBBM watches Formula 1 qualifying in Singapore from Ferrari garage

FROM A-list celebrities to artists and athletes anew, Formula 1 teams invite prominent guests to watch on from their garages during race weekends.

BBM at Singapore GP qualifying

And in F1's primetime night race in Marina Bay, Ferrari had President Bongbong Marcos as one of its visitors during the qualifying session for the Singapore Grand Prix.

LOOK:

PHOTO: Sky Sports F1 Live Feed

Marcos Jr.'s F1 visit comes days after his main engagement in Singapore at the 10th Asia Summit of the Milken Institute which coincided with his 66th birthday three days ago.

With PBBM watching on beside Alexandra Saint Mleux, partner of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, it was a special qualifying session for the heralded Italian team as Carlos Sainz took his second straight pole position ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Leclerc.

Just last year, the president also watched the Singapore GP with his family in which he met F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The president is also expected to be in attendance for the main race on Sunday.

