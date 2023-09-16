News And Trends

PBBM watches Formula 1 qualifying in Singapore from Ferrari garage

Marcos Jr. gets firsthand view of F1 action from Ferrari garage in last pit stop of Singapore trip
by John Mark Garcia
2 hours ago
BBM F1 Singapore GP Ferrari
Pres. Bongbong Marcos takes a detour at the Formula 1 Singapore GP qualifying session on Saturday.
PHOTO: Sky Sports F1 live feed

FROM A-list celebrities to artists and athletes anew, Formula 1 teams invite prominent guests to watch on from their garages during race weekends.

BBM at Singapore GP qualifying

And in F1's primetime night race in Marina Bay, Ferrari had President Bongbong Marcos as one of its visitors during the qualifying session for the Singapore Grand Prix.

LOOK:

BBM F1 Singapore GP Ferrari

Marcos Jr.'s F1 visit comes days after his main engagement in Singapore at the 10th Asia Summit of the Milken Institute which coincided with his 66th birthday three days ago.

With PBBM watching on beside Alexandra Saint Mleux, partner of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, it was a special qualifying session for the heralded Italian team as Carlos Sainz took his second straight pole position ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Leclerc.

    Just last year, the president also watched the Singapore GP with his family in which he met F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

    The president is also expected to be in attendance for the main race on Sunday.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
