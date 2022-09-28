PBA tweets, deletes passive-aggressive reply to fan slamming its content

AS THE Commissioner’s Cup gets underway after the postponements due to Typhpoon Karding, a fan has fired a broadside against the PBA.

On Twitter, the host of digital marketing show The Moonlock Podcast slammed the quality of the content the PBA was putting out.

Mas magaling pa yung mga basketball fan page gumawa ng PBA content,” he said. “Bulok @pbaconnect[.]”





PBA replies to criticism, then deletes it

The PBA was quick to respond. In less than an hour, it tweeted out a very passive-aggressive reply.

“Maraming salamat sa walang sawang suporta!” it said. “Congratulations din sa pagkakaroon ng 122 subscribers at mahigit 4,000 views from 167 uploaded videos sa iyong 4-year [Y]ouTube channel. Keep up the good work, Mon[.]”

The message had a hand-heart emoji for effect.

The official Twitter account, however, was also just as quick to delete its tweet.

The netizen acknowledged the message of the PBA, and mourned that the tweet didn’t lead to a more productive dialogue.

“Totoo din naman yung sinabi nila haha,” he confessed. “Sayang lang it could have been a good opportunity to ask the fans how they can improve instead of being sarcastic about it.”

