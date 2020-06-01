PBA stars follow Clarkson lead in seeking justice for George Floyd

FILIPINO-foreign PBA stars have expressed their stand against racism, seeking justice for the death of George Floyd.

Chris Ross, Gabe Norwood, Marcio Lassiter, Kelly Williams, Joe Devance, Mo Tautuaa, Chris Newsome, and CJ Perez were some of the PBA standouts who took to social media to join the chorus, each posing with a sign that wrote “Could’ve been me” and #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.

This comes after another Fil-Am in NBA star Jordan Clarkson joined protests in Los Angeles over the death of Floyd, an African-American man who died last week after Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin knelt on his face for almost nine minutes.

Clarkson has also made his thoughts known on social media, with his last four posts related to the death of Floyd and the fight against racism.

