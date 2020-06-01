News And Trends

PBA stars follow Clarkson lead in seeking justice for George Floyd

by from the web
22 hours ago
PHOTO: @cmross on Twitter

FILIPINO-foreign PBA stars have expressed their stand against racism, seeking justice for the death of George Floyd.

Chris Ross, Gabe Norwood, Marcio Lassiter, Kelly Williams, Joe Devance, Mo Tautuaa, Chris Newsome, and CJ Perez were some of the PBA standouts who took to social media to join the chorus, each posing with a sign that wrote “Could’ve been me” and #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.

Continue reading below ↓

This comes after another Fil-Am in NBA star Jordan Clarkson joined protests in Los Angeles over the death of Floyd, an African-American man who died last week after Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin knelt on his face for almost nine minutes.

Clarkson has also made his thoughts known on social media, with his last four posts related to the death of Floyd and the fight against racism.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    [{dailyMotionConfig['name']}:0]
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: @cmross on Twitter

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again