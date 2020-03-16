Fajardo and Co. take the battle online while PBA is on a break

WHILE the season is suspended indefinitely, PBA stars still keep the ball rolling for themselves bringing their competitive workhorses in virtual gaming.

This PBA version of gamers had seen an inclusive rivalry among Justin Chua, Von Pessumal, LA Tenorio, Joe Devance, Kelly Nabong, Simon Enciso, Dave Marcelo, Kenneth Ighalo and Mac Tallo.

And oh, Junemar Fajardo is all agile in there too.

Seems like the stars established their own daily playing schedules, and their virtual meetups:

Continue reading below ↓

Alongside actual the actual hoopla, engaging in esports has also been an avenue for these stars to bond and deepen their connections on the court.

“Pagdating sa video games, set aside muna namin ‘yung rivalry sa court. And actually, mas nagiging close nga kami on the court ‘cause of the games,” Chua told SPIN LIFE.

This way they can keep themselves entertained while doing their duties as citizens of the country of staying indoors amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It really helps us lalo na ‘pag stuck sa bahay, especially when you’re living alone, at least may social interaction kahit papaano,” Chua said.

Among their favorites are Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare.