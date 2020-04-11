PBA star Terrence Romeo keeps on giving in time of COVID-19

THIS PBA star just keeps spreading the charity virus.

Terrence Romeo has allotted the equivalent of his three-month salary and earnings from endorsements like his shoe deal with Peak Sports to help medical frontliners and communities most affected by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, according to friends of the San Miguel guard.

Just recently, Spin.ph learned that Romeo came to the rescue of some 300 families from his former neighborhood of Westwood Homes in Alapan, Imus Cavite.

Romeo's help was sought by some of his old friends and kababayans ordeal in his old neighborhood, Sanguniang Kabataan head Aly Badilla confirmed.

“Wala po kasing gaanong relief distribution dito sa amin sa Westwood and most of the people here are confined lang sa mga bahay lang nila so we really have no means to get supplies,” said Badilla.

“Nagulat na lang po kami when relief came in at galing sa kanya. Nakaka-proud po kasi kahit malayo na narating nya as PBA superstar hindi nya kami nakakalimutan dito sa barangay namin,” she added.

Continue reading below ↓

Different posts from Westwood flooded Facebook with some grateful residents posting their supplies received from Romeo.

Apart from the relief goods, Romeo also sent a team to deliver food to the affected community.

Spin.ph has previously reported that Romeo is assisting around 10 hospitals through provisions of supplies like disinfectants, face masks and other essentials.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Among the hospitalss are FEU-NRMF, Veteran’s Memorial Medical Center, Emilio Aguinaldo Hospital, (Quezon City), Tala Hospital (Caloocan), San Lazaro Hospital (Manila), Amang Rodriguez Hospital and Padre Pio Hospital (Rizal Province), St. John Biocare Dialysis Center (Marikina) and Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila.

The camp of the PBA star is now establishing connection with frontliners in Catarman in Northern, Samar, after hearing stories that medical staffers in the area are only using raincoats for PPE (personal protection equipment).

Continue reading below ↓

“Naawa po kami dun sa mga medical team dun sa Catarman, naka-kapote lang sila instead of PPE,” said a friend of the player.

Romeo declines to be interviewed about the story.