PBA's Spiderman streaker cheers up Las Piñas kids with community pantry

WITH the PBA still on lockdown, its infamous streaker in Spider-Man costume keeps himself busy running heroic activities outside the court.

Being the friendly neighborhood superhero that he is, Spider-Man, together with some friends, recently opened a community pantry in Pamplona Uno, Las Piñas City.

It's certainly no ordinary community pantry, though. The goods being given away include premium brands like Starbucks, J.Co Donuts, Yellow Cab, Mang Inasal, and Jollibee, alongside basic essentials like canned goods, rice, and other commodities.

Of course, our hero worehis costume amid the scorching heat, as he looked over the project that, at times, seemed like a kiddie birthday party,

The man behind the mask, Paolo Felizarta, revealed that his team's main agenda is to make the kids smile through this simple effort.

"Yun pa rin talaga ang gusto natin, na makapagpasaya ng mga bata. Makapagbigay sa mga bata kasi hindi lang naman pagkain 'yung kailangan ngayon, pati 'yung pagpapasaya sa moral, mapangiti man lang sila," he told SPIN Life.





Spidey added: "Tuwang-tuwa po ang mga staff na tumulong. Busog po ang mga puso namin, walang halong stir, napakasaya."

The effort took a full week of planning for one full day of implentation. And Spidey's friends are more than happy to assist.

The main source of their funds are from their own pockets, donations, and the money accumulated from a Mobile Legends tournament they organized last Friday, where most participants are also youngsters.

"Naisip namin na since nasa bahay lang ang mga bata, laro na nagagawa nila is usually sa mobile games lang, kaya nag-organize kami ng tournament for a fee," Jambo Garcia Medina, a friend of Felizarta, shared.

In less than 24 hours, all 16 slots were filled in, with an entrance fee of P200 per team. They had prizes ready for the winners of the tournament.

A huge percentage of the funds gathered was donated to their community pantry which was successfully executed on Tuesday, April 27.

Considering the health protocols, only adults with their children's IDs were allowed to line up. This became the basis for the pantry giveaways.

Afterwards, though, Spidey also went around the area to give away donuts for kids inside their homes.

