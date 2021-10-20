PBA claims 'breaking records' on FB with livestreaming viewership

THE PBA reported robust viewership during the ongoing 2021 Philippine Cup which the league is expecting to increase come the finals series between TNT and Magnolia.

Citing statistics and ratings obtained by TV5/Cignal, PBA officials expressed satisfaction towards the number of viewers tuning in to the games, saying that even the non-popular teams have been churning decent numbers.

“We have perfomed very well not only on TV but on Facebook. We are actually breaking records on Facebook,” said PBA chairman Ricky Vargas on Tuesday during the pre-finals press conference.

The PBA is being shown on Facebook through the SMART Sports and PusoPilipinas page.

“For a two-week, three-week season, we had about 39 million views... That is a welcome sign sa PBA. I’m sure dito sa finals, we will get more views,” said Vargas.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said TV ratings are also satisfactory with games on TV5 and ONE Sports churning an average of 1.5 million viewers during the elimination round, about two million during the quarterfinals, and about three million during the semifinals.

Marcial bared that Game 6 of the semifinals between Magnolia and Meralco drew four million viewers, and even games between teams that are not as popular as the likes of Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel have also been returning good numbers.

Marcial cited an NLEX-NorthPort match last September 12 that accumulated one million viewers and an Alaska-Terrafirma clash last September 19 still drawing nearly one million.

“So halos lahat, pinapanood na ng mga tao. Buhay ang PBA,” Marcial said.

As with Vargas, Marcial said he is also expecting excellent numbers come the finals since the TNT-Magnolia series is drawing split reception as to who will win the series.

“Maganda ‘tong series na ‘to. Balikatan,” said Marcial.

