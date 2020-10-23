For the record, Apple David clarifies Scottie Thompson 'not kuripot'

GINEBRA star Scottie Thompson wasn't actually a no-reply guy when PBA courtside reporter Apple David tried to call him twice for her prank vlog. He's just really busy improving his game with the Gin Kings, who now have a bubble record of 4-0.

Last Wednesday, David pranked her colleagues in the PBA, calling them up to borrow money. Thompson was the only one she didn't come to an agreement with, after the latter promised to call her back but didn't.

"Maraming nagtatanong kung ano nga ba 'yung nangyari, maraming curious kung kuripot nga ba talaga ang idol ng bayan na si Scottie Thompson," she said in her recent sequel vlog.

So, she called him for clarification.

Truth be told, Scottie was a little late, but he actually texted Apple to update her.

"Nung nagsabi ka sa'kin, napa-message na ako kay Pau (Pauline Fajardo, his long-time girlfriend), kasi nag-iwan na ako ng mga signed checks sa kanya for emergency," he said.

"Pero napaisip din ako na prank nung sinabi mo na hala libre na lang pam-birthday. Mukhang niloloko ako nito ah," he added. "Iniisip ko, [magbigay] ng mga P15 or P20k."

To be fair, the 27-year-old guard already had plans in mind. It's just that he didn't make it in time since David had already edited the video.

So, she just dedicated an entire vlog to set things straight that you can rely on Scottie.

Thompson added: "Natatawa lang ako sa mga reaksyon ng mga tao, pero abangan mo, baka mabawian kita. Sa lahat nang nagmessage sa'kin, nag-bash, salamat kay Apple at sa vlog niya, suportahan niyo pa rin."