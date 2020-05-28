PBA personalities react to fatal police brutality incident in US

LEBRON James and fellow big names from the NBA didn't mince words when they denounced the recent alleged police brutality in Minneapolis that led to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

A viral video showed a police officer kneeling on a handcuffed black man's neck, pinning him to the ground. Floyd could be heard saying "I can't breathe" moments before his death. The fatal attack eventually led to the firing of the four cops involved.

Just like their NBA counterparts, PBA personalities didn't shy away from the issue. Joe Devance sounded off about the unfortunate incident on Instagram, which opened the floodgates for active players, retired cagers, and even PBA imports — all of whom have ties to the US — to express their own anger and outrage.

Magnolia Hotshots guard Justin Melton: "Every single day, bro."

Meralco Bolts guard Chris Newsome: "We ain't goin' nowhere. This white supremacy mentality is the virus that must be eradicated!"

Alaska Aces head coach Jeffrey Cariaso: "Sick to my stomach seeing this happen over and over again."

Ginebra legend Jay Helterbrand: "Truth!"

Two-time champion Rob Reyes: "This is horrible man... What more do people need to see?"

"Thank you (Joe). That's why I'm keeping my ass out here," says 2003 Invitational Best Player of the Conference Ali Peek.

Former Alaska reinforcement Diamond Simpson: "*hundred points emoji* (Keep it real!)"

Ex-TNT import JJ Sullinger: "Not him, bro..."