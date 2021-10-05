Japeth Aguilar, wife Cassy announce pregnancy

JAPETH Aguilar may have fallen out of contention for the 2021 PBA All-Filipino Cup title a little earlier than expected, but he sure received a blessing right after stepping out of the bubble.

The Ginebra big man and beauty queen wife Cassy Naidas took to social media to announce their pregnancy on Tuesday.

"Some miracles take a little time... We are thrilled to be a small family of three," Cassy wrote on Instagram, as she shared a family photo.

The couple got married in October 2019. The announcement also marked their second year as husband and wife when they revealed their pregnancy.

Cassy Naidas reveals health risks

Cassy, however, also revealed that this announcement, while joyful, might be a little challenging for her health. So she's asking for a prayer rally from their fans and followers.

"Asking for your prayers through this journey. I have some conditions that make this pregnancy high risk and despite taking many medications and treatments, prayers are what we need most," she said.

She added: "I’ll share a little more information in the future about our struggles and experiences but right now, I just wanted to share this exciting news with all of you. We’re beyond blessed and super excited for this next chapter of our lives."

Ginebra veteran Joe Devance was one of the first to show his love and support to the couple, leaving feel-good emojis in the comments of the post.

Kayesha Chua, Aljon Mariano's fiance, also commented: "Finally!!! so excited to see your tall baby."

Aguilar is 6-foot-9, while Cassy stands tall at 5'10".

Jared Dillinger, who's also a father, also commented: "Get ready for #teamnosleep."

