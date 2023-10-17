PBA live broadcast on free television moved from TV5 to A2Z

THE free television live broadcast of the PBA games has been moved from TV5 to A2Z beginning in the 48th season.

TV5 and Cignal will continue to produce the games, but the MVP-owned media companies have now tapped a free-to-air channel owned by the ZOE Broadcasting Network of Bro. Eddie Villanueva to broadcast all the PBA games live under a "content supplier agreement," according to TV5 president Guido Zaballero.

TV5 has also partnered with ABS-CBN, which also has a blocktime agreement with A2Z.

“As part of support of TV5 to strengthen ‘yung goals ng PBA, we have in fact brought in two more partners to head this,” said Zaballero. “The first one is ZOE TV and the other one is ABS-CBN. So ang bagong tahanan ng PBA will now be A2Z."

The PBA games can still be watched live on Cignal’s cable TV channel PBA Rush and the Pilipinas Live app while another cable channel, One Sports, will carry replays.

PBA double-headers will have the first game being played at 4 p.m. and the second game at 8 p.m. on weekdays to give way to A2Z's news programs, which are also produced by ABS-CBN as content producer.

Weekend playdates will have games played at 3 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

TV5 shifts focus after ABS-CBN shutdown

TV5 has been airing the PBA games since the 2011-2012 season, but the network’s move to focus on its entertainment and news content after ABS-CBN was shut down was one of the reasons that prompted the network to look for a television partner for its PBA telecast.

Zaballero said the transfer to A2Z will also be beneficial to the league since it will now have a dedicated free-TV channel that can also air its other properties such as PBA 3x3 and PBA Esports.

“Doon na po sa A2Z ang PBA to ensure na moving forward, we will be able to also build on even ‘yung mga other games ng PBA kasi dedicated timeslot na po ‘yan sa A2Z,” said Zaballero.

“The primary reason is that we believe that the PBA needs a dedicated home. And we saw the possibilities with ZOE. If we have a dedicated home for the PBA, then we will be able to feature more of the games in the future pati na po ‘yung 3x3 and esports.

“The other reason is as we bring in more partners, we strengthen ‘yung capability to promote the PBA kasi mas marami na kaming conduit to promote the PBA.

"At the same time, I have to also acknowledge na ang TV5, ang focus if you notice earlier this year is entertainment and news. Meron na po tayong solid na entertainment and news channel. Meron na po kaming sports channel.

"It’s a good balance for both,” said Zaballero.

