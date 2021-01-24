PBA legends get the ball rolling on aid for ailing Terry Saldana

HELP is on the way for Terry Saldana.

PBA legends Allan Caidic and Mon Fernandez got the ball rolling on a fund drive for Saldana on Sunday after confirming through common friends the plight of the 17-year veteran who has fallen on hard times.

A Facebook post on Saturday alerted Caidic, Fernandez, and other officials of the PBA Legends Foundation about Saldana, who was shown in a photo in a wheel chair awaiting treatment in a hospital, his feet swelling to twice their size.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Caidic said a former staffer of a PBA team who was with Saldana during the hospital visit in Laguna confirmed the 67-year old was in pretty bad shape, raising fears of possible kidney failure and gangrene.

While awaiting the diagnosis that they expect to come out on Tuesday, Caidic said the foundation has started getting in touch with members, league officials and government leaders in consolidating help for the hard-luck player.

Continue reading below ↓

Among the first to respond, Caidic said, were US-based former PBA stars led by Abe King, Senators Bong Go and Joel Vilanueva, former Ateneo player Jett Nieto, and former and active players like Bal David.

Senator Go's office has already gotten in touch with people close to Saldana.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Marami ng nag-express ng desire to help Terry," said Caidic. "And we in the PBA Legends Foundation led by Atoy Co will try to do what we can to help."

Continue reading below ↓

Actually, this is not the first time that Saldana needed help from friends.

A couple of years back, Caidic said the former Swift, Ginebra and Shell player was rushed to the University of Santo Tomas hospital after suffering a mild stroke.

Caidic said he and fellow legends like Fernandez dug from their own pockets to help defray the hospital cost before the PBA took care of the remainder of the bill.

PHOTO: courtesy of Allan Caidic

Continue reading below ↓

"Nagtulong-tulong lang kami dahil wala pang foundation noon," Caidic said.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial also promised help from the league.