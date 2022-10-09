From Gin Kings to dragon slayers: Fans react to Ginebra win against Bay Area

GINEBRA, THE dragon slayers.

The Gin Kings pulled off what no other team in the Commissioner’s Cup has done so far, toppling the Bay Area Dragons with a fiery 111-93 victory. Justin Brownlee pulled in a performance for the books, administering a 46-point walloping on the PBA’s guest team that has been on a 5-0 tear until tonight.

On Twitter, both “Bay Area” and “Ginebra” were trending, as PBA fans rejoiced that a home team was finally able to clip the Dragons’ wings.

Dragon slayers

