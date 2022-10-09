News And Trends

From Gin Kings to dragon slayers: Fans react to Ginebra win against Bay Area

by spin.ph staff
Just now
undefined
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

GINEBRA, THE dragon slayers.

The Gin Kings pulled off what no other team in the Commissioner’s Cup has done so far, toppling the Bay Area Dragons with a fiery 111-93 victory. Justin Brownlee pulled in a performance for the books, administering a 46-point walloping on the PBA’s guest team that has been on a 5-0 tear until tonight.

On Twitter, both “Bay Area” and “Ginebra” were trending, as PBA fans rejoiced that a home team was finally able to clip the Dragons’ wings.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Dragon slayers

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Watch Now

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    What a day for sports

    Bay Area fans, taas kamay

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    How far will our guest team go?

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again