PBA donates PPE to Pasig, Antipolo, Biñan hospitals

THE PBA has donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to three cities in Luzon to help the frontliners in their battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said hospitals in Pasig, Antipolo, and Binan were the beneficiaries of the aid by the league worth P1 million, a donation which was recently approved by the board led by chairman Ricky Vargas during a video conference meeting.

Incidentally, the three cities have hosted PBA games in the past.

Pasig City vice mayor Iyo Bernardo personally received the donation at the league’s office in Libis, Quezon City and the PPE consisting of face masks, gloves, and other protective gears were then issued to the Pasig Children’s Hospital, Pasig City General Hospital, and the Rizal Medical Center.

The PBA also made coordinations with Antipolo City mayor Andrea Ynares and predecessor Casimiro ‘Jun’ Ynares III, and Binan City Rep. Len Alonte and vice mayor Angelo Alonte.

Marcial said the league will be donating to other cities such as Pasay through mayor Imelda Calixto where the games are also being held particularly at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The PBA will also donate in other provinces as a frontliner from Batangas named Michelle Padilla also reached out to the PBA recently to request for PPEs for medical workers at the Talisay Health Center and Birthing Home.

All 12 member teams in Rain or Shine, Alaska, Barangay Ginebra, NorthPort, TnT Katropa, Meralco, NLEX, San Miguel, Columbian, Blackwater, Phoenix, and Magnolia committed to the cause following the board meeting. Gillette Philippines also helped in the worthy act.

Prior to the donation of PPEs, the board also approved the aid for PBA gameday personnel by a donation of a considerable amount to augment their needs while the league is suspended due to the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

