PBA players, coaches show true colors with Apple David's 'pa-utang' prank call

SHE may have done it just for fun, but Apple David unearths PBA player's hearts of gold when she prank-calls them to ask for a favor.

The PBA reporter called her player friends James Yap, Ryan Araña, June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, Chris Newsome, coach Caloy Garcia, and even Commissioner Willie Marcial. On Wednesday night, she uploaded her newest vlog in her YouTube channel; 'PA-UTANG AKO PRANK, PBA EDITION'.

As you can tell from the vlog name, she basically calls all of them up to ask for money. Her first victims? Rain or Shine teammates Araña and Yap.

She set the stage by saying how much the COVID-19 pandemic affected her financial stability. With Yap, she even guilt tripped him by revealing that James has yet to give her his '18 treasures' gift from her debut a decade ago.

Both were more than willing to lend their friend the money.

Continue reading below ↓

When she revealed that it was just a prank, Yap said with a laugh: "Walang'ya ka, grabe 'yung P30K. Dapat mga P100K, P500K, ganyan."

Her next victim? RoS head coach Caloy Garcia.

"Coach, baka pwedeng pa-utang. Pambayad ko sana ng condo at loan ko sa kotse this month, hindi pa kasi nagbabayad ng raket ko," David said as she asked to borrow P50,000.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Garcia anwered: "Paano ko ibibigay kung nandito ako sa bubble? Makatulong lang talaga. Titignan ko kung may online banking dito sa cellphone ko."

Wholesome.

Next, she called up San Miguel Beer big man June Mar Fajardo, who couldn't give the excuse that he was inside the bubble, as he was still recovering from an injury.

"Kung gusto mo, mag-ML tayo, pag-nanalo ka, babayaran ko nang buo, 'pag natalo ka, kalahati lang babayaran ko," she jokingly told him, playing on his well-known love for online games.

Like the others, the gentle giant was also more than willing to lend her the money before David revealed that it was just a prank.

Continue reading below ↓

PBA BUBBLE LIFE PBA BUBBLE LIFE

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson was next on the list. But he was rushing to their team's training and could not come to an agreement with Apple.

The courtside reporter then rang Commissioner Willie Marcial.

"Nandito ako sa bubble, paano ko mabibigay sa'yo? Kung di ko mapapadala P50K, baka 30K. Bigay mo sa'kin account number mo," Marcial said, willing to lend a hand. "Pa-birthday ko sa'yo sampung libo."

The commissioner was really surprised after David revealed it was just a prank.

Followed by a hilarious: "Ikaw Apple pinagloloko mo'ko."

The next day, David called Meralco Bolts' Chris Newsome, who actually gave the best response out of all of them.

While Newsome was very willing to lend her the money, he also wanted to help Apple become even more stable in the future.

"Okay, but there is another way I can help you, what I can try, is find a way... I understand your situation. I want to help you for the long term, find gigs, I can't give you the whole 50, just half, but I'll help you for the long term," the sympathetic Newsome said.

Continue reading below ↓

After finding out it's just a prank, Newsome even told the viewers that he's still game to lend a hand.

"If there's anybody out there struggling, I'm a genuine guy who wants to help."

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.