Players, WAGs react to PBA cancellation due to coronavirus

Hours before the second game day of the 2020 Philippine Cup, the PBA Board of Governors through the Office of the Commissioner announced the indefinite suspension of the ongoing conference and its other basketball activities.

"Considering the present situation surrounding COVID-19 and the Presidential declaration of Public Health Emergency, it is our paramount duty and responsibility to ensure the health and safety of our fans, players, teams, officials and staff," the league said in a statement.

Commissioner Willie Marcial also said they're considering the idea of closed-door games: "Siguro mga 300 to 400 na tao pa rin ang gagalaw doon. TV, officials, players, wala pa nga ang media doon. Tiningnan lahat ng anggulo kaya napagpasyahan ng Board na suspended or cancel muna mga games. Tingnan natin kung papaano sa dadating na araw ang sitwasyon ng COVID-19."

Among those who have already expressed their support for the PBA's decision are the coaches and fans, as well as the players and their wives through Twitter:

Continue reading below ↓

Kiefer Ravena (NLEX Road Warriors)

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Matt Ganuelas-Rosser (San Miguel Beermen)

Continue reading below ↓

Joe Devance (Barangay Ginebra San Miguel)

Asi Taulava (NLEX Road Warriors)

Continue reading below ↓

Diego Dario (Blackwater Elite)

Larry Fonacier (NLEX Road Warriors)

Continue reading below ↓

Nico Salva (Meralco Bolts)

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bianca Gonzalez (JC Intal)

Continue reading below ↓

Donna Chan (Jeff Chan)

Continue reading below ↓

Russelle Barroca (Mark Barroca)