For these five PBA vets, this season may be their last

Farewell tours will be a prevailing theme in the upcoming PBA season.

Prior to the 2020 basketball calendar, a handful of veteran PBA basketball players have been reported to be hanging their jerseys up by either conference or year's end. Some made the announcement themselves, while other retirement plans were confirmed by team officials.

Players saying goodbye to the league are nothing new. However, this particular batch of cagers is extra special by virtue of combine accolades between the five of them.

NOTE: We didn't include Mark Caguioa of Ginebra because he sounded undecided in his latest interview. "That [retirement] I don’t know. That depends on [if] my body is still holding up. For sure, if I can make it 20 years like Kobe did and siguro that’ll be something that I want for myself.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Peter June Simon, 39

Resume: 8× champion, 8× All-Star, All-Star Game MVP (2008), Mythical Second Team (2014), 2× Mr. Quality Minutes (2008, 2014)

Continue reading below ↓

PJ's jersey retirement on Manila Clasico (May 10) was supposed to be a "secret," according to officials of the Magnolia Hotshots, until he revealed on Media Day that this season will be his last.

The "Scoring Apostle" is not just the best nickname in PBA history, but also indicative of Simon's holy offensive prowess. The basketball cult hero from Davao made a name for himself torching defenses in the MBA and PBL, before dedicating his entire 17-year professional career to the Purefoods franchise. Alongside fellow stars James Yap and Marc Pingris, PJ toyed with opposing second units on his way to eight titles and the 2013-14 Grand Slam crown jewel.

Harvey Carey, 40

Resume: 7× champion, 1× All-Star (2011), Mythical Second Team (2003), All-Defensive Team (2007)

Just like his seasoned contemporaries, Carey has one thing on his mind in what could potentially be his last year: “Hopefully, we can win a championship which is always the goal of the team. It’s a joy every day, every day in practice, being with the guys. That’s about it. (The goal is) to go out on a winning note if it is my last year.” Continue reading below ↓ Drafted fourth overall in 2003, the undersized forward repaid TNT's trust with an unrivalled nose for the ball. Harvey embraced the unglamorous role of doing the dirty work at a time when Fil-Ams were expected to average 20 points per game. The rookie champion was the perfect complement to former teammate Asi Taulava and batchmate Jimmy Alapag (No. 10 pick), and a vital cog in future title squads led by superstars Kelly Williams and Jayson Castro.

Sonny Thoss, 38

Resume: 3× champion, 12× All-Star, Finals MVP (2013 Commissioner's), 2× Mythical First Team (2010, 2011), 4× Mythical Second Team, All-Rookie Team (2005), Sportsmanship Awardee (2011)

“Body's already breaking down, [I’m] starting to slow down," Sonny said to SPIN.ph about his looming retirement. "I feel like I’m more of a liability on the floor than an asset. I don’t want to put that on the team and hurt the team even more.”

Continue reading below ↓

Before he became "The Boss," the Papua New Guinea-born slotman had to wait for his turn in a crowded Alaska frontcourt that had the more experienced Ali Peek and the taller EJ Feihl. Once Thoss got hold of the starting job, though, he made sure he hold on to it until they won it all. In between national team stints, the Fil-German center has always been there for his maiden squad through its ups — two more championships — and downs (Beeracle).

Cyrus Baguio, 39

Resume: 3× champion, 11× All-Star, Finals MVP (2010 Fiesta w/ L.A. Tenorio), Most Improved Player (2008), Sportsmanship Awardee (2010), 2× Mythical Second Team (2008, 2013)

Things have come full circle for the man called "Skyrus." His first brush with coach Yeng Guiao came when Red Bull nabbed him in the second round of the 2003 draft. Baguio went from minor contributor to their last title of the franchise to main man upon the departure of Willie Miller and Co. After forgettable campaigns with Burger King and Ginebra, he found a second home for his high-wire act with the Aces. A storybook ending would be Cyrus and CYG bringing home another chip, and the first for NLEX.

Continue reading below ↓

Coach Yeng said, “Asi and Cyrus are being evaluated if they can still make a contribution. We would want to give them a good send-off kung sakali if they prefer to hang up their sneakers after this conference or this year. We are hoping that they do it in a winning manner.”

Asi Taulava, 47

Resume: 1× champion (2003 All-Filipino), 17× All-Star, Finals MVP (2003 All-Filipino), Most Valuable Player (2003), 2× All-Star Game MVP (2004, 2006), 4× Mythical First Team, 4× Mythical Second Team, Best Player of the Conference (2003 All-Filipino), 3× All-Defensive Team, Comeback Player of the Year (2014), Member of 40 Greatest Players

Whereas June Mar Fajardo has asserted dominance with his extraordinary height and footwork, The Rock ruled the pre-Kraken era using sheer size and power. The Fil-Tongan center was considered the gold standard for PBA bigs as a member of the Phone Pals, then Coca Cola. From 2000 to 2005, the 2003 MVP was a nightly 20-point, 10-rebound double-double. Asi would drink from the fountain of youth and have a career resurgence with the Air21 Express and NLEX in the early 2010s.