Paul Lee, Gabe Norwood, James Yap + more salute Clarkson

A WHO’s who of Pinoy basketball are currently flooding the social media feeds with congratulations to the new NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson.

Understandably, there’s a bit of shared pride, as well. Clarkson once played for the national team during the 2018 Asian Games. He has also made it clear that he wants to suit up again for Gilas if the opportunity presents itself.

As Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al S. Panlilio said in a statement, “Once Gilas, always Gilas.”

Teammate Paul Lee reposted a throwback photo on his Instagram Stories.

Coach Chot shared his own throwback selfie.

“Who would’ve thought that the person I was talking to on the phone in 2013 to check on your availability for #Gilas was going to be an NBA 6MOTY?” the longtime mentor wrote on Instagram.

Fellow 2018 Asian Games alums Gabe Norwood and James Yap also offered their congrats.

Chris Ross revealed that he was watching the awarding ceremony live.





Jimmy Alapag chimed in as well.

Meanwhile, East West Private, which handles Clarkson’s dealings in the Philippines, also posted its own JC memory.

EWP is currently handling Kai Sotto, Kobe Paras, Sage Tolentino, Cholo Anonuevo, and Jack Animam as they make their own mark in international basketball.

