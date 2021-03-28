Paul Lee, Chris Ross, Nikko Huelgas + more athletes react to ECQ Round 2

ECQ ROUND 2 will drop soon on the so-called “NCR Plus” bubble, as rising case numbers forced the government to impose a fresh new lockdown on Metro Manila and surrounding provinces.

As of yesterday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 118,122 — the most since the pandemic began. Reported new cases that day reached 9,595.

The new lockdown will last from tomorrow, March 29, all the way to Easter Sunday, April 4. A blanket curfew will be imposed from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., and those below 18 and above 65 are prohibited from leaving their homes. For the other rules and regulations, see here for a complete explainer.

A few athletes and sports personalities took to social media after hearing the news.

Paul Lee’s face says it all.





This Lady Eagle is feeling the deja vu.

KG Canaleta, recently signed to Blackwater, posts this Lockdown 2.0 selfie (and inspiring message).

SEA Games medalist Nikko Huelgas does what many inside NCR Plus likely did after hearing the news: Go shopping.





Gretchen Ho, meanwhile, gets a great coffee cup quote. (Later IG Stories also her ordering the ultimate in pandemic era comfort food: a sushi bake.)





Chris Ross, though, is not looking forward to round 2 of ECQ

LA Tenorio is ready for some quality time with the fam.