Paul Lee, Chris Ross, Nikko Huelgas + more athletes react to ECQ Round 2

ECQ ROUND 2 will drop soon on the so-called “NCR Plus” bubble, as rising case numbers forced the government to impose a fresh new lockdown on Metro Manila and surrounding provinces.
As of yesterday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 118,122 — the most since the pandemic began. Reported new cases that day reached 9,595.
The new lockdown will last from tomorrow, March 29, all the way to Easter Sunday, April 4. A blanket curfew will be imposed from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., and those below 18 and above 65 are prohibited from leaving their homes. For the other rules and regulations, see here for a complete explainer.
A few athletes and sports personalities took to social media after hearing the news.