Paul Desiderio, girlfriend share their blessings in time of crisis

PAUL Desiderio joined the wave of PBA players giving back to the community, providing food for those in need in Quezon City.

Together with his fiance Agatha Uvero, the couple went out of their way and gave out sacks of rice and chicken courtesy of Chooks-to-Go to the vulnerable communities and the homeless near their home.

"Kami naman ni Agatha, we always say na kapag may blessings ka or pag may tumulong sa 'yo, pay it forward lang," he said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

"Naisip lang namin na napakaswerte namin na nakaka-stay at home kami. Kaso maraming nagugutom lalong-lalo na yung no work, no pay. Syempre, di enough yung maawa lang, gusto talaga namin may magawa kahit papano."

The Blackwater guard made the rounds on Friday as they distributed food packs at UP Village, Teacher's Village East, and Dagohoy before moving to Quezon Memorial Circle and Quezon Avenue.

Desiderio, who grew up in Liloan, Cebu, said it was a nice feeling being able to help out people in their time of need.

"Yung iba sa kanila, nagugulat bakit may kotse na tumitigil. Tapos pag nakita nila na nagaabot ng bigas sa kanila, makikita mo talagang tuwang-tuwa sila," said the former UP Maroons star.

"May nagsabi pa na, 'Pagpalain po kayo.' Doon ako naiiyak kasi alam ko yung pinagdadaanan nila."

Desiderio hopes that he'll be able to do more in the coming days, saying, "Magdadagdag pa kami bukas at sa mga susunod na araw."