Pasig joins Baguio in exempting face shields for bikers

AN INTERVIEW yesterday with Joint Task Force (JTF) COVID Shield commander Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag implied that no exemptions would be granted to an IATF Resolution requiring face shields for everyone stepping out of their residence.

But in two cities, at least, bikers will be allowed to ride face shield-free.

In a post uploaded today by Pasig Transport, the office noted that “[e]vidence and consultation among bikers reveals that biking while wearing a face shield is dangerous.”

It also said that face shields could obstruct your view and impair your breathing while on a bike.

For these reasons, bikers will be exempted from the face shield rule inside Pasig City, which was recently judged as one of the most bike-friendly cities during the Mobility Awards.

A similar announcement was made by Baguio mayor Benjie Magalong on December 16.

“So as not to impede mobility, productivity, and safety of the wearer, face shields may be temporarily lifted, set aside, or removed when the wearing of the same hampers, or causes hazard to, the conduct of work or physical fitness activities,” he said in Section 3 of Executive Order No. 185, issued two days after the IATF resolution.

However, Magalong grants that this is an “exceptional circumstance.” If you need to remove your face shield, you “must observe strict social distancing, and should not be personally engaged in face-to-face interaction with other persons.”

